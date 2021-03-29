Colony Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

