Colony Group LLC Sells 7,415 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,838,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in The Clorox by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $190.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $201.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

