Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

