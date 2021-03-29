Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lessened by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

