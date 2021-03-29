Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE CCU opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

