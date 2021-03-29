Comparing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Orbia Advance pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orbia Advance and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbia Advance and Oriental Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $6.99 billion 0.75 $206.73 million $0.20 25.00 Oriental Land $4.27 billion 12.27 $572.40 million $0.35 91.09

Oriental Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbia Advance. Orbia Advance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance 2.01% 5.22% 1.53% Oriental Land -4.01% 0.25% 0.20%

Summary

Orbia Advance beats Oriental Land on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. It also provides chlorine, caustic soda, ethylene, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, plastic resin compounds, plasticizers, fluorite extraction, fluoro-compounds, hydrofluoric acid, and refrigerant and propellant gases, as well as pipes and fittings, such as PVC, polyethylene and polypropylene, high density polyethylene, cable conduit, and geosynthetics for construction, real estate, infrastructure, agriculture and irrigation, drinking water, drainage, automotive, medical, and air conditioning industries. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

