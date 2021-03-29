Comparing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -15.54% -136.63% -26.09% Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $9.40 million N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Zynex $45.47 million 11.83 $9.49 million $0.28 53.14

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Escalon Medical and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.33%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Zynex beats Escalon Medical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

