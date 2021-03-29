Compass Point Upgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to “Buy”

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

COWN opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $915.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

