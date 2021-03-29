Concord Wealth Partners Invests $68,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

