Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $135.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

