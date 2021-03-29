Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 607 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

