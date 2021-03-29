Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.36.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

