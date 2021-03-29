Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.17 on Monday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 over the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.