CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $15.98 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 347.8% against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and $587,061.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.76 or 0.00612896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.