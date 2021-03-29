Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

COUP stock opened at $246.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

