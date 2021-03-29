Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Raised to $60.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $915.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

