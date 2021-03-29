Credit Suisse AG Acquires 114,846 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Fluor worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

