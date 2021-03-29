Credit Suisse AG Buys 135,252 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

