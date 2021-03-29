Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of World Fuel Services worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

