Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OSCR opened at $25.70 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,794,974.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 in the last quarter.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

