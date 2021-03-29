Credit Suisse Group Increases The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $123.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $131.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

