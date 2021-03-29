Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

