Credit Suisse Group Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,087 shares of company stock worth $6,149,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

