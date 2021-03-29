Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,029 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,503. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.