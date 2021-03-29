Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,444 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up 0.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,557 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.41. 6,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,243. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

