Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,033.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,784.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

