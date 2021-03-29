Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 137,409 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.32. 612,738 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

