CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $248,341.08 and approximately $128.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,229,471 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

