Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.19

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $65,857.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,420.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $505.47 or 0.00912073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.79 or 0.00362298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,852,133 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.