Crust (CRU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.10 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Crust has a total market cap of $118.39 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $72.89 or 0.00126300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network.

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

