Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $119.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

