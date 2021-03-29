CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 5.7%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. 6,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,419,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

