CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

