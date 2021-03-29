CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CYGIY stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.25 and a beta of -0.16.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.