Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald Carl Huston Sells 13,000 Shares

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald Carl Huston sold 13,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$15,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,559 shares in the company, valued at C$822,955.21.

Shares of CYP stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.04. 113,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,757. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The company has a market cap of C$124.83 million and a P/E ratio of -85.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.