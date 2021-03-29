Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CYRBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.38.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

