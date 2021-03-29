Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 520,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DANOY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

