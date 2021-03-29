Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.85.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

