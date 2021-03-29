Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

