Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

DVLY remained flat at $$0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Deer Valley has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.00.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

