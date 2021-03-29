Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.29 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

