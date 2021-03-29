Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

