Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $52.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

