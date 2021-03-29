Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 331,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

