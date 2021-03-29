Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €45.56 ($53.60) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.95.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.