Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,410 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

