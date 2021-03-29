Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.