DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 59,856 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $78.17 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

