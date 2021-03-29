Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $51.68

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.68, but opened at $54.75. Discovery shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

