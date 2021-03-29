DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $201.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DocuSign by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,536,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

